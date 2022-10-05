DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

Manchester City have some of the biggest numbers you'll ever see for their home matchup against FC Copenhagen. They're 93 percent to win and have an implied goal total of 2.99. In cash games, you're probably going to want as much exposure to them as possible. Real Madrid and Juventus are big favorites, as well, but neither team really has any cash-game options outside of the mid-priced midfielders. It isn't a great spot for PSG and their front three are all above $10,000, which probably rules them out of consideration for cash when Man City is the opportunity cost. City's salaries are pretty favorable across the board making it clear that the optimal build should include as much as possible.

FORWARDS

Erling Haaland, MCI vs. CPH ($11,700): Haaland has massive -360 goalscoring odds and he's actually favored to score two. How could he not be after hat tricks in three of his last four home games? He's going to very popular in cash and it's one of those spots where you just roster him and move on. You can always consider fading him in GPPs. I mentioned that Real Madrid are also big favorites and they have a 2.55 implied total at home against Shakhtar Donetsk. Karim Benzema's ($10,200) -195 goalscoring odds are second-best on the slate and he'll be largely overlooked with all the elite players in this range. I mentioned that PSG are all above $10,000 for an away trip to Benfica. Kylian Mbappe ($11,100) can score a hat trick against anyone and the same goes for Lionel Messi ($10,900) and Neymar ($10,500). Of course, this is obvious but most people will be so focused on Man City that all these players will carry less popularity than usual.

Riyad Mahrez, MCI vs. CPH ($6,900): We've never seen Mahrez this cheap before and he gets a prime matchup against the Danish minnows. There's not much else to say. For that salary, even in 60 minutes he's good value for cash games. If he doesn't start, second forward looks like the spot to save money. Dolev Haziza ($4,700) just keeps producing in tough spots and he's probably going to give you 90 minutes. Maccabi Haifa are big underdogs but Juventus aren't a nightmare matchup by any means.

Moving to some options for tournaments, Dusan Vlahovic ($7,100) is underpriced for -120 goalscoring odds at home against Maccabi Haifa. As is Kasper Dolberg ($4,000) at +220 based on his near-minimum salary. Sevilla have been out of form so maybe you'd rather target the opposite side of that matchup as Anthony Modeste ($5,000) has +140 odds for Dortmund. Somewhat questionable odds in my opinion as that game has a low implied total and Modeste, the 34-year-old longtime FC Koln striker, has just one goal in 732 minutes this season. Maybe he's due?

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne, MCI vs. CPH ($9,500): Midfield is pretty straightforward as De Bruyne is underpriced for this spot. He's scored at least 15 DK points in all nine of his starts this season and that's with only one goal. He's averaging more than an assist per match and you know the goals are coming.

Contrarian options for tournaments include Mason Mount ($7,500) and Filip Kostic ($7,100), though keep in mind that Kostic hasn't been taking corners. Both players have plenty of goal upside and won't be overly popular. So does Federico Valverde ($6,600) with Madrid in a nice spot at home. Speaking of Madrid, normally I'd be highlighting Toni Kroos ($5,800) for cash games when he's priced under $6,000. He's a decent option but can't be expected to play 90 minutes anymore and there are similar players for cheaper.

Leandro Paredes, JUV vs. MHI ($4,600): Paredes has usurped Kostic as the main corner-kick taker for Juventus. He's also played 90 minutes in four consecutive starts and Juventus have a favorable matchup at home against Maccabi Haifa. It might be viable to roster both, but I can't see spending the extra $1,200 for Kroos. Sevilla also have cheap midfielders worth considering. Isco ($4,900) has been splitting corners and he's played at least 84 minutes in four consecutive starts. Erik Lamela ($4,300) doesn't have set pieces, but he's essentially playing as a forward and his salary is cheap enough to chase a goal or an assist in GPPs.

DEFENDERS

Joao Cancelo, MCI vs. CPH ($5,700): Unlike most slates, there really isn't anyone worth prioritizing in the expensive range. The Man City full-backs are clearly the best options based on the matchup. Cancelo has the most upside and he's a bit underpriced for this spot based on his ceiling. Sergio Gomez ($5,000) came off the bench and picked up an assist over the weekend. He's expected to start at left-back and he's taken a corner kick in all three matches where he's played at least 22 minutes. Consider that when Haaland is in the lineup, the City full-backs will be crossing more than in past seasons. I'd take a chance on Reece James ($6,400) in tournaments only if he starts on the wing, but Chelsea lined up in a back four over the weekend.

Fode Ballo-Toure, ACM at CHE ($2,700): Ballo-Toure made his first start of the season at left-back Saturday at Empoli. He played 90 minutes and even found the scoresheet. It's not a great spot away to Chelsea but the price sure is appealing. Manuel Akanji ($3,300) or Ruben Dias ($3,600) would probably be better options if you can afford it considering that City have ridiculously high 64-percent clean sheet odds.

GOALKEEPERS

Ederson, MCI vs. CPH ($5,900): I just mentioned that City have outrageous clean sheet odds, making Ederson a good option for cash games.

Ciprian Tatarusanu, ACM at CHE ($4,100): This isn't a great spot by any means but Chelsea have yet to hit their stride under Graham Potter and I have no problem backing the reigning Italian champions in the match with the slate's lowest total. If you prefer Odisseas Vlachodimos ($4,200), that's fine as he's playing at home and likely to face some longer shots from the likes of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

