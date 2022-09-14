RotoWire Partners
DraftKings DFS Strategies for Wednesday, Sept. 14: First-Ever Seven-Game UCL Slate

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Wednesday's seven-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. In addition to there being one extra game, Chelsea, Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid are all in favorable positions. Who should you spend up on? Who should you fade? Adam and Ryan discuss the best cash options before looking at some possible tournament moves.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

