DraftKings DFS UCL Podcast for Champions League Final: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

Ryan Belongia 
June 9, 2023

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview the final European match of the season, as Manchester City and Inter Milan face off in Istanbul for the Champions League final. They discuss the lineups, odds and talking points before getting into cash and GPP construction for the Showdown at DraftKings. Should you back Erling Haaland at almost -200 to score? What will the popularity be for non-Kevin De Bruyne pieces on Man City as a big favorite? They get into all of it.

3:00 pm: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UCL Final Cheat Sheet

Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
