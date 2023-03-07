DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, March 7: More Benfica

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkart check out Tuesday's Champions League slate at DraftKings where Benfica are the biggest favorite, home against Club Brugge. As has been tradition for Benfica slates this season, Adam and Jack break down their favorite Portuguese team. Is there any reason to fade Joao Mario? How many Benfica players is too many? Oh, and Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund. They break it all down and end on GPP winning suggestions.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

