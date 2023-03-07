Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, March 7: More Benfica

DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, March 7: More Benfica

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
March 7, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkart check out Tuesday's Champions League slate at DraftKings where Benfica are the biggest favorite, home against Club Brugge. As has been tradition for Benfica slates this season, Adam and Jack break down their favorite Portuguese team. Is there any reason to fade Joao Mario? How many Benfica players is too many? Oh, and Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund. They break it all down and end on GPP winning suggestions.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 27
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 27
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Mar. 4
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Mar. 4
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Mar. 4th
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Mar. 4th
DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, March 4: Straightforward Slate
DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, March 4: Straightforward Slate
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 26
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 26
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 26
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 26