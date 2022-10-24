Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Oct. 25: PSG to Smash?

DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Oct. 25: PSG to Smash?

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
October 24, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco break down Tuesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. PSG are in the best matchup by far and will be popular in both cash and tournaments. Erling Haaland travels to former club Borussia Dortmund after scoring once in the prior meeting. Who stands out the most in tournaments if you want to fade PSG?

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Sunday EPL Targets
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Sunday EPL Targets
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Sunday, Oct. 23: Time For Leeds?
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Sunday, Oct. 23: Time For Leeds?
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Bets and Picks for Gameweek 13
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Bets and Picks for Gameweek 13
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Gameweek 13
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Gameweek 13
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Chelsea vs. Manchester United
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13