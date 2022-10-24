DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Oct. 25: PSG to Smash?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco break down Tuesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. PSG are in the best matchup by far and will be popular in both cash and tournaments. Erling Haaland travels to former club Borussia Dortmund after scoring once in the prior meeting. Who stands out the most in tournaments if you want to fade PSG?

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

