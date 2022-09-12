DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Sept. 13: Bayern Munich v. Barcelona Leads Slate

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia break down Tuesday's five-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Bayern Munich host Barcelona in the biggest match of the day, which means other matchups may be best to attack. That means Liverpool home against Ajax or Porto versus Brugge as surprisingly the biggest favorite of the six. It's a weird slate they'll look at for cash and tournament purposes.

