RotoWire Partners
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Sept. 13: Bayern Munich v. Barcelona Leads Slate

DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Sept. 13: Bayern Munich v. Barcelona Leads Slate

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
September 12, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia break down Tuesday's five-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Bayern Munich host Barcelona in the biggest match of the day, which means other matchups may be best to attack. That means Liverpool home against Ajax or Porto versus Brugge as surprisingly the biggest favorite of the six. It's a weird slate they'll look at for cash and tournament purposes.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Best Bets, Picks and Parlays for Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A This Weekend
Best Bets, Picks and Parlays for Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A This Weekend
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Parlays for EPL Gameweek 7
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Parlays for EPL Gameweek 7
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
DraftKings DFS Champions League: Wednesday UCL Picks
DraftKings DFS Champions League: Wednesday UCL Picks