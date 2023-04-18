Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, April 19: Can Bayern Score?

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
April 18, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco discuss Wednesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Both teams that won the first leg are favored with Inter Milan the biggest, playing at home against Benfica. Can Bayern Munich muster anything in front of their fans? Manchester City stacks won last week, but already up three goals, they may not get the same kinds of opportunities.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
