DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, April 19: Can Bayern Score?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco discuss Wednesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Both teams that won the first leg are favored with Inter Milan the biggest, playing at home against Benfica. Can Bayern Munich muster anything in front of their fans? Manchester City stacks won last week, but already up three goals, they may not get the same kinds of opportunities.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

