DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, March 8: Bayern v. PSG, Round 2

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
March 8, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco get into Wednesday's two-game slate at DraftKings, highlighted by the second leg between Bayern Munich and PSG. Bayern controlled the first meeting, are up a goal and are back home, but how do you play them in DFS? The same goes for Tottenham, who will need to push a little more, down a goal and playing at home against AC Milan. Adam and Luis figure out the best cash builds and end with some GPP-winning ideas.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
