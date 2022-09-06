RotoWire Partners
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Sept. 7: Lewandowski vs. Everyone

DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Sept. 7: Lewandowski vs. Everyone

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
September 6, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco look at Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Robert Lewandowski is on a new team, but that doesn't stop him from having massive odds to hit the back of the net. Barcelona are the biggest favorite by a wide margin and will be popular in all formats. They look at some other cash plays while also diving into a bevy of tournament options.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 7
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 7
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Sept. 6: Champions League Kicks Off
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Sept. 6: Champions League Kicks Off
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester United v. Arsenal
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester United v. Arsenal
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets