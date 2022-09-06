DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Sept. 7: Lewandowski vs. Everyone

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco look at Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Robert Lewandowski is on a new team, but that doesn't stop him from having massive odds to hit the back of the net. Barcelona are the biggest favorite by a wide margin and will be popular in all formats. They look at some other cash plays while also diving into a bevy of tournament options.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

