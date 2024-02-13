Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 13: How Many Man City?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
February 13, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia are back to discuss Champions League as the Round of 16 begins Tuesday with a two-game DraftKings slate. Manchester City are expected to dominate the slate against Copenhagen, while Real Madrid are also favored away to Leipzig. Are there good reasons to fade City in cash games? They also look at some ideas to get different for GPPs.

DraftKings DFS Content for Tuesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and was the recipient of FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year for 2022. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
