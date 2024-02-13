DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 13: How Many Man City?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia are back to discuss Champions League as the Round of 16 begins Tuesday with a two-game DraftKings slate. Manchester City are expected to dominate the slate against Copenhagen, while Real Madrid are also favored away to Leipzig. Are there good reasons to fade City in cash games? They also look at some ideas to get different for GPPs.

DraftKings DFS Content for Tuesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

