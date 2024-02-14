Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 14: Are Bayern Munich Still Good?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
February 14, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take on Wednesday's Champions League slate at DraftKings. Bayern Munich and PSG are favored, but not nearly as much as Manchester City were on Tuesday. Can you trust Bayern away from home? What about PSG against a defensively stout Real Sociedad side? They discuss cash games and GPP ideas.

DraftKings DFS Content for Wednesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and was the recipient of FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year for 2022. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
