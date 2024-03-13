Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, March 13: Seeing Yellow

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on March 13, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take on Wednesday's Champions League slate at DraftKings. The duo lick their wounds from Tuesday's results and take on a bit of a different slate. Borussia Dortmund are the biggest favorite, home against PSV, while Inter Milan are favored at Atletico Madrid. Are there any no-brain plays? They discuss cash builds and tournament ideas.

DraftKings DFS Content for Wednesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
