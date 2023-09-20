DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, Sept. 20: Cheap Benfica

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take on Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Unlike Tuesday, the favorites are smaller and there should be some variety in lineup building, though there's still a ton of chalky value. Can you trust Arsenal in their return to Champions League? Will Manchester United show life in a difficult trip to Munich? They look at cash construction and some GPP ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

