DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, Sept. 20: Cheap Benfica

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
September 20, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take on Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Unlike Tuesday, the favorites are smaller and there should be some variety in lineup building, though there's still a ton of chalky value. Can you trust Arsenal in their return to Champions League? Will Manchester United show life in a difficult trip to Munich? They look at cash construction and some GPP ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
