DraftKings DFS World Cup Final Showdown Strategies for Argentina vs. France

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jack Burkart discuss the DraftKings Showdown for Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and France. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are the main talking points, but there are a few different ways to attack the showdown. Is Messi a lock to captain in cash games? What's the best way to win $100,000 in the main GPP? They break it all down before giving game predictions.

10:00 am: Argentina vs. France

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DFS Fantasy Soccer: Argentina vs. France Cheat Sheet

