Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS World Cup Final Showdown Strategies for Argentina vs. France

DraftKings DFS World Cup Final Showdown Strategies for Argentina vs. France

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
December 16, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jack Burkart discuss the DraftKings Showdown for Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and France. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are the main talking points, but there are a few different ways to attack the showdown. Is Messi a lock to captain in cash games? What's the best way to win $100,000 in the main GPP? They break it all down before giving game predictions.

10:00 am: Argentina vs. France

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DFS Fantasy Soccer: Argentina vs. France Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Yahoo DFS Soccer: World Cup Final Preview for France vs. Argentina
Yahoo DFS Soccer: World Cup Final Preview for France vs. Argentina
2022 World Cup Final: Combined Starting XI for Argentina vs. France
2022 World Cup Final: Combined Starting XI for Argentina vs. France
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Final Showdown Preview for Argentina vs. France
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Final Showdown Preview for Argentina vs. France
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview World Cup Final for Argentina vs. France
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview World Cup Final for Argentina vs. France
DraftKings DFS World Cup Showdown Strategies for Croatia vs. Morocco
DraftKings DFS World Cup Showdown Strategies for Croatia vs. Morocco
World Cup Final Picks: Best Bets, Odds and Predictions for Argentina vs. France
World Cup Final Picks: Best Bets, Odds and Predictions for Argentina vs. France