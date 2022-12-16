DraftKings DFS World Cup Showdown Strategies for Croatia vs. Morocco

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkart dive into Saturday's third-place matchup between Croatia and Morocco for the DraftKings Showdown. With lineups hard to project, they go back and forth for the best ways to play the showdown. There always seem to be goals in this third-place matchup, but both teams have relied on their defenses to get here. What are the cash and tournament moves?

10:00 am: Croatia vs. Morocco

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DFS Fantasy Soccer: Croatia vs. Morocco Cheat Sheet

