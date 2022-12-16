Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS World Cup Showdown Strategies for Croatia vs. Morocco

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
December 16, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkart dive into Saturday's third-place matchup between Croatia and Morocco for the DraftKings Showdown. With lineups hard to project, they go back and forth for the best ways to play the showdown. There always seem to be goals in this third-place matchup, but both teams have relied on their defenses to get here. What are the cash and tournament moves?

10:00 am: Croatia vs. Morocco

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DFS Fantasy Soccer: Croatia vs. Morocco Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
