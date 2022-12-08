DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Friday, Nov. 9 - More Messi, More Neymar

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia break down Friday's two-game World Cup quarter-final slate at DraftKings. Should you roster both Lionel Messi and Neymar or turn elsewhere? How will the matches play out with Brazil unsurprisingly a big favorite against Croatia and Argentina slightly favored over Netherlands? They discuss cash builds and tinker with GPP ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday World Cup Cheat Sheet

