DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Monday, Nov. 28 - Brazil Without Neymar

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkart breakdown Monday's three-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. Brazil are in action without Neymar, while Son Heung-Min and South Korea are in a decent spot against Ghana. Throw in Cristiano Ronaldo and there are questions as to who to roster in cash games. They also look over the best tournament options.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday World Cup Cheat Sheet

