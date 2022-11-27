Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Monday, Nov. 28 - Brazil Without Neymar

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
November 27, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkart breakdown Monday's three-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. Brazil are in action without Neymar, while Son Heung-Min and South Korea are in a decent spot against Ghana. Throw in Cristiano Ronaldo and there are questions as to who to roster in cash games. They also look over the best tournament options.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
