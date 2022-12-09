DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 10 - Can Portugal Smash Again?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkart discuss Saturday's World Cup quarter-final slate at DraftKings. Portugal are the biggest favorite after smashing in six goals last game, though Morocco present a different defensive challenge. It's the same for Kylian Mbappe, who will be the focus of England's defense in the second match of the day. What's the best way to attack cash games? What about tournaments? They dive in.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday World Cup Cheat Sheet

