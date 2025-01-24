DraftKings EPL DFS Preview for Saturday, Jan. 25: Liverpool & Arsenal Stack

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia take on Saturday's five-game Premier League slate. Liverpool and Arsenal tower over the slate as big favorites with the former hosting Ipswich and the latter traveling to Wolverhampton. Who else is worth playing? They discuss cash and GPP builds.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

