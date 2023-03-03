DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, March 4: Straightforward Slate

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia look at Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are the biggest favorite in a spot to smash home against Bournemouth, but other matchups can't be avoided. Brighton are home against West Ham and Chelsea, who are hungry to score, take on Leeds United. Do you play Arsenal like Manchester City in cash games or is there a better route? Do any of the other matches stand out for tournaments? They discuss.

