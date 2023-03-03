Soccer DFS
DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, March 4: Straightforward Slate

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Jordan Cooper 
March 3, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia look at Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are the biggest favorite in a spot to smash home against Bournemouth, but other matchups can't be avoided. Brighton are home against West Ham and Chelsea, who are hungry to score, take on Leeds United. Do you play Arsenal like Manchester City in cash games or is there a better route? Do any of the other matches stand out for tournaments? They discuss.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.
