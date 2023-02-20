Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Napoli Smash?

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Napoli Smash?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Luis Pacheco 
February 20, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Luis Pacheco preview Tuesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Napoli was the most impressive team in group stages, but can they continue that in Frankfurt? How should you attack the Liverpool and Real Madrid matchup? Will there be more goals than last week's 1-0 results? The trio discusses the options in both cash and tournament games.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 18
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 18
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Feb. 18
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Feb. 18
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 18: Yay, Man City
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 18: Yay, Man City
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 24
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 24
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 24
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 24
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24