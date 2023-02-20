DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Napoli Smash?

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Luis Pacheco preview Tuesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Napoli was the most impressive team in group stages, but can they continue that in Frankfurt? How should you attack the Liverpool and Real Madrid matchup? Will there be more goals than last week's 1-0 results? The trio discusses the options in both cash and tournament games.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

