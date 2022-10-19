DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

The first thing that stands out for Wednesday's five-game slate is Manchester United and Tottenham starting 45 minutes after the other four games. That match could have implications for cash games based on the questionable status of Christian Eriksen (illness). If he doesn't start, Bruno Fernandes ($6,800) would have to be in consideration as the monopoly set-piece taker. For GPPs, many people will finish making lineups before that team news comes out or disregard it all together which will leave some of the players less popular than they normally would be if all the games started together.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Mohamed Salah, LIV vs. WHU ($8,500): I've said many times that Salah isn't usually a good option, but DraftKings continues to underprice him. Consider that Harry Kane ($9,500) and Ivan Toney ($9,300) are the most expensive players on the slate even though Liverpool have the highest implied goal total at 2.15 and Salah has the top goalscoring odds at -110. You'd think Salah should be $1,000 more than Kane and not the other way around. Another argument in favor of Salah is that there just aren't many decent cash-game options at forward. I think there's only one with a higher floor and it isn't by much.

Son Heung-Min, TOT at MU ($8,400): The player with the highest floor at the position would be Son, who seems to be finding some form again after two goals and an assist in his last three. He's also been taking the majority of corners over Ivan Perisic, which is what makes his floor slightly higher than Salah's, even in a relatively tough matchup away to Manchester United. If I'm choosing just one though, it'd have to be Salah. His goal odds and the more favorable matchup outweigh the difference in floor. I'd like to roster both if there is enough cheap value to afford it.

Elsewhere in this range, Darwin Nunez ($8,300) and Roberto Firmino ($8,300) are great tournament options, while Cristiano Ronaldo ($8,200) will be less popular. Callum Wilson ($7,600) will go mostly overlooked, too, but it's a good spot for him and Newcastle at home against Everton.

As far as cheap cash-game options go, there's almost nothing. I suppose you could consider Southampton, who are actually slight favorites away to Bournemouth. The better option in that range is probably Thiago Alcantara ($4,900). It's still a mystery as to why he's listed as forward eligible but this might be a rare spot to roster him now that his salary is back down to where it should be. For GPPs, Kai Havertz ($5,500) continues to be underpriced and would be especially underpriced if he starts at center forward in a starting lineup that doesn't include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ($6,800). Che Adams ($5,800) makes a lot of sense for tournaments, as you'd expect him to be a bit more expensive for a matchup against Bournemouth.

MIDFIELDERS

Midfield presents some difficult decisions. Mason Mount ($8,600) scored his first two goals of the season over the weekend and Chelsea have a pretty nice matchup away to Brentford. Remember that if Conor Gallagher ($5,400) is in the lineup, it's likely that Mount won't take corner kicks. Even if Gallagher is out, I'll be passing on Mount for cash games. In my opinion, that money is better spent at forward, partly due to positional scarcity. There are also cheaper midfielders with comparable point-per-dollar value.

James Ward-Prowse, SOU at BOU ($7,500): Ward-Prowse looked like pretty good value over the weekend when he was $8,300 at home against West Ham. He finished with a disappointing 7.3 fantasy points, but I'd say some of that was down to game script as Southampton scored early and West Ham equalized late. Wednesday's matchup away to Bournemouth is actually one of the better spots that Southampton will have this season and now Ward-Prowse is even cheaper. I can understand if you're not excited about rostering him based on recent results and he isn't a lock on this slate by any means as there are plenty of fine options. However, I'll be rostering him cash games.

Even though it's a tough matchup away to Newcastle, Demarai Gray ($6,600) is worth mentioning. He's a shown a higher floor than expected this season as Everton's majority set-piece taker, he usually plays 90 minutes and has goalscoring upside, as well. He's probably a better tournament option but would be acceptable as the last piece in an otherwise optimal looking cash build.

Conor Gallagher, CHE at BRE ($5,400): Gallagher would my first midfielder in cash games based on the bargain salary. He would likely take the majority of corners in a favorable matchup away to Brentford. He's been playing in a more attacking role recently and would have plenty of goal/assist upside for tournaments, assuming he doesn't start as one of the two holding midfielders.

Looking at the cheap range, it could be time for Ryan Fraser ($3,300) to get a start with Newcastle at home against Everton. Obviously his salary is too cheap for an attacking player in a favorable matchup and he'd make sense to roster in any format.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold, LIV vs. WHU ($7,100): Alexander-Arnold made a quicker than expected recovery from an ankle injury and is expected to return to the starting lineup. He's significantly underpriced as he should be at least $8,000 in this spot. For cash games, just roster him and move on. You might consider the Liverpool left-back, but with both healthy again, that is at least a little concerning. If Kostas Tsimikas ($6,900) starts, you wouldn't be surprised if Andrew Robertson ($5,800) comes on in the second half or vice versa.

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs. EVE ($6,700): That uncertainty on the Liverpool left combined with Newcastle in a good spot at home has me favoring Trippier. He's been great this season with double-digit floor points in all but two matches (Man City and Liverpool). His floor and upside are second only to Alexander-Arnold on this slate.

If you're looking to save some salary at defender, Kyle Walker-Peters ($3,900) is a few hundred dollars too cheap. It's also possible that Tyrell Malacia ($2,700) starts at left-back for Manchester United. I wouldn't necessarily be excited about it as his floor is pretty low but for only $2,700, he'd be fine as a third defender in cash games if you can use the extra salary wisely.

GOALKEEPERS

Nick Pope, NEW vs. EVE ($5,600): Newcastle have the best clean sheet odds at just over 41 percent. I wouldn't prioritize Pope though over Alisson ($5,800), who has better win odds. The odds for Chelsea and Kepa Arrizabalaga ($5,400) aren't too much different, either. If salaries weren't involved, I'd choose Alisson based on the higher win equity.

Jordan Pickford, EVE at NEW ($3,900): There isn't much that separates the cheap keepers. Pickford has 15-percent clean sheet odds, while David Raya's ($4,100) are slightly better than 16 percent. If you'd rather target save upside, Lukasz Fabianski ($3,700) will probably face the most shots on target.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.