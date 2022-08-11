RotoWire Partners
EPL Betting Podcast: Are Tottenham worth a bet at Chelsea? | Kits & Wagers

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
August 11, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen look back at the early weekend of matches before getting into bets for Gameweek 2 of the Premier League. Chelsea versus Tottenham leads the weekend, but there's a bevy of matches Saturday before finishing with Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace on Monday. They give a few bets before getting to the highly-acclaimed Kits & Wagers Team Parlay.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
