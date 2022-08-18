EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Picks and Parlays for Gameweek 3

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.
Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen go into Gameweek 3 of the Premier League fresh off a Team Parlay hit. They look at an interesting matchup between Fulham and Brentford before hitting on a couple others. Can Newcastle slow down Manchester City? Will Manchester United put up a fight versus Liverpool? The lads discuss before jumping into another parlay.
