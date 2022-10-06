RotoWire Partners
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 10

Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
October 6, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen break down the weekend of Premier League matches for Gameweek 10. While the derbies were fun, Arsenal and Liverpool should be just as interesting. The lads examine the odds for three matches and give their picks and best bets. Can Adam keep his streak going after going flawless last week? They also aim to hit another team parlay to close the show.

For more content, make sure to check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 21-12-1 for the season.

Visit RotoWire this season for sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, but we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGM and PointsBet.

