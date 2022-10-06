Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Gameweek 10

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

I made a few mistakes in my article last week, but fortunately Everton and Leicester City saved me from embarrassment. I also hit all four of my picks on Kits & Wagers, so if you aren't watching/listening to that show, it's on you. In comparison, I'm 17-7 and up $1,383 on $100 bets for Kits & Wagers with zero duplicated bets.

Record: 21-12-1. Up $882 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Wolverhampton at Chelsea and Southampton at Manchester City

Parlay: Chelsea moneyline -260 versus Wolves and Manchester City -1.5 versus Southampton -300 = -119

If you want to start Saturday with a quick parlay, plug in Chelsea and Manchester City. The odds will only get worse on this bet as the public eats up these two favorites. I'd consider Chelsea to win to nil, but there is some worry about rotation following the injury to Wesley Fofana midweek. No matter, I feel comfortable about Chelsea at home against a Wolves side that doesn't have a manager and still doesn't have Nathan Collins. I took Chelsea around -140 to beat AC Milan and am in that boat again.

There are a few ways to go with Manchester City. I've benefited from their early goals in recent matches and you can take that route again, though moneyline up to the 30th minute is now -135. You could go for a goal scored in the first 15 minutes at +140, but I personally don't feel comfortable enough to bet on that in back-to-back matches.

Southampton have given trouble to Man City at times, but I'm not sure this is that time given questions in their midfield. I'll still playing it fairly safe with just a two-goal win for Man City, as a 2-0 win definitely seems possible.

EPL Best Bets for Leeds United at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace moneyline versus Leeds +110

I have a problem with betting Crystal Palace at home, but for the most part, they don't usually allow stoppage-time goals like the Chelsea match. This time, I'm taking Palace on the moneyline, something they've done just once this season (yikes). At home this season, they lost the opener to Arsenal, beat Villa 3-1, drew Brentford 1-1 after allowing an 88th minute goal and then last weekend. I like this team and assuming Joachim Andersen returns from injury, I like them to beat Leeds.

The other move is to play the under 2.5 goals at +100 or 'No' on both teams to score at +120. Leeds have a better spot in the table, but I'm not sure they've actually been better than Palace this season and their form away from home hasn't been great. They escaped with a draw last match and I don't think they'll escape against Wilfried Zaha.

EPL Best Bets for Manchester United at Everton

Under 2.5 goals between Everton and Manchester United -105

There's been a stink on Everton in the sportsbooks and the only reason for it is last season's performance. However, it's ridiculous to consider last season with two new center-backs and a revamped midfield. They've been lucky at times and have relied on Jordan Pickford's heroics more than once, but I don't think they should be this big of an underdog at home. Manchester United are still figuring things out and they haven't shown any consistency in attack.

While I think Everton double chance is worth a play (-135), under 2.5 goals has better odds and just as reasonable. In prior away matches, United went up a goal and then kind of played for a 1-0 result. On the other side, I'm not fully confident in Everton's attack against a real back line. This is going to be a low-scoring match and the only way this loses if it's a repeat of Everton's 2-1 result from last weekend.

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.