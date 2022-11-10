Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 16

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
November 10, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen give their best bets for the last Premier League gameweek before the World Cup. There are eight Saturday matches and two on Sunday before teams get a rest. Both off a positive week, Adam and Chris aim to finish the first half of the season strong with some winning bets, concluding with an intriguing matchup between Brighton and Aston Villa, two teams with newer managers in Roberto De Zerbi and Unai Emery.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 34-21-1 for the season.

Visit RotoWire this season for sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, but we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGM and PointsBet.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
