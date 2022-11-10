EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 16

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen give their best bets for the last Premier League gameweek before the World Cup. There are eight Saturday matches and two on Sunday before teams get a rest. Both off a positive week, Adam and Chris aim to finish the first half of the season strong with some winning bets, concluding with an intriguing matchup between Brighton and Aston Villa, two teams with newer managers in Roberto De Zerbi and Unai Emery.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 34-21-1 for the season.

If you are located in Maryland or Ohio , keep in mind that legal sportsbooks are set to launch in your state soon. Stay up to date with the latest BetMGM Maryland bonus code , and prepare for Ohio with the BetMGM Ohio bonus code .