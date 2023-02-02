EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 22

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen breakdown Gameweek 22 in the Premier League from a betting perspective. They look at three matches, including Sunday's contest between Tottenham and Manchester City. Will any of the recent transfers play a role in this weekend's matches? They discuss before giving a Team Parlay, which has hit four-straight times.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 45-33-1 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

-