EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 22

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
February 2, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen breakdown Gameweek 22 in the Premier League from a betting perspective. They look at three matches, including Sunday's contest between Tottenham and Manchester City. Will any of the recent transfers play a role in this weekend's matches? They discuss before giving a Team Parlay, which has hit four-straight times.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 45-33-1 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

-

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
