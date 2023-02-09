Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
Follow along with the RotoWire NBA team as they go through the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline.
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 23

EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 23

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
February 9, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

*We had some streaming issues with this one. Feel free to use the chapters on YouTube to skip around to each match and parlay or use the speed up option on the podcast.* 

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on three matches for Gameweek 23 in the Premier League, including Monday's Merseyside derby. Both have been a hot streak and will look to continue that, as they also look at a Saturday relegation battle and the new-look Chelsea. They close with the Team Parlay, which remains in the positive for the season.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 47-35-1 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester United vs. Leeds United
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester United vs. Leeds United
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 23
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 23
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Feb. 4
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Feb. 4
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 4
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 4