EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 26

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
March 2, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen discuss bets for Gameweek 26 in the Premier League after another positive weekend. They touch on a top-six battle between Manchester City and Newcastle, as well as the weird matchup between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. They try to decide how to bet the Liverpool and Manchester United matchup before getting into the Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 54-39-1 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
