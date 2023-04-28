Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 34

Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
April 28, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on another round of Kits (Beers) & Wagers ahead of Gameweek 34 in the Premier League. Brighton look to bounce back against Wolverhampton, while Manchester United and Aston Villa are both fighting for places in the top six. Finally, they bet on Monday's relegation battle between Leicester City and Everton. Adam and Chris hope to keep building on their success after another positive weekend.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 68-50-2 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

RotoWire Community
