Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 34

It's been a long week. The matches in the Premier League have been non-stop and it's not slowing down for the next month. I'm on back-to-back positive weeks in this article and hope to continue that with a big weekend of relegation fixtures and a couple top-six tilts in Gameweek 34.

Record: 68-50-2. Up $2,025 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for West Ham United at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace -.5 corners in the first half against West Ham -105

Even though West Ham won 4-0 last weekend, I still managed to hit Bournemouth first to three corners in the match and I'm back for more. The Hammers aren't a corner-heavy team, which comes from their lack of overall possession, as they're third worst in the league in that stat.

While I was initially on under 4.5 corners (-110) in the first half, I'd rather go against West Ham again. Crystal Palace are coming off an unfortunate loss and I expect Roy Hodgson to push his players to go from the start at home. Hodgson also rotated a few players midweek, while David Moyes has been running his guys into the ground.

While that could benefit more in the second half, I'll take my chances on Palace starting quick for -.5 corners in the first half at -105.

EPL Best Bets for Nottingham Forest at Brentford

Brentford ML and over 1.5 goals against Nottingham Forest +100

At the risk of making 10 corners bets in one weekend, I'm turning to Brentford in a great spot at home against Nottingham Forest (though I also like their corner bets in this match).

The main worry is that Brentford are coming off a nice win at Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, while also coming off a nice win, are still fighting for their Premier League lives. Of course, they've been playing for their lives all season and have dropped their last seven away matches, giving up multiple goals in each of them.

Making things worse for Forest is that they added two more players to their injury list after Neco Williams and Moussa Niakhate exited midweek. Instead of simply taking Brentford to win at -160, I'll throw them in a single-game parlay with ML and Brentford over 1.5 goals for +100 odds.

EPL Best Bets for Leeds United at Bournemouth

Bournemouth race to three corners against Leeds +100

I think there are going to be opportunities between Bournemouth and Leeds, but I don't want to bet on goals because neither team is efficient. I initially had Dominic Solanke +330 to have at least one shot on target in each half, but I saw this corner bet after a second look.

Leeds haven't been playing well and while they snuck a point from Leicester City last match, they managed just 41-percent possession at home. I don't have a ton of confidence in them and they shouldn't be -140 in the race to three corners even though they're in need of points more.

I took Bournemouth race to three corners last week against West Ham and I'm back for more. The Cherries aren't completely safe in the relegation battle just yet and they won't play it overly safe in a spot where they can get another win.

EPL Best Bets for Tottenham at Liverpool

Liverpool ML and game total over 2.5 goals against Tottenham -105

There's been a ton of goals in Liverpool and Tottenham matches of late and this bet is on the basis of that. The Reds have scored at least two goals in each of their last six home matches, including the loss to Real Madrid. Tottenham are in complete disarray despite taking a point from Manchester United on Thursday and a trip to Anfield is unlikely to help.

If this ends 2-0 to Liverpool, I'll accept my losses and move on. This bet was originally at +110 odds, but it's still close to even so I'm still on it. Throw in Liverpool moneyline with over 2.5 goals and you're at -105.

