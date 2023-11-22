Soccer Betting
EPL Podcast: Picks, Odds And Bargain Parlays For Gameweek 13

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
November 22, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen return from the break to bet on Gameweek 13 in the Premier League. Manchester City and Liverpool open the weekend in what could be a significant result for the top of the table. They touch on an important game at the bottom of the table between Sheffield United and Bournemouth before ending with Tottenham against and Aston Villa and their team parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article (out Friday), which is 25-23 through 12 gameweeks.

