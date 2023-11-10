Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 12

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

It's been another busy midweek with new injuries and suspensions popping up for numerous sides. Even without UEFA matches to worry about, Tottenham lost multiple defenders through injury and suspension in Monday's match against Chelsea. Similar to what Brighton have been going through, at some point more matches and more injuries have to matter, which plays into at least one of my Gameweek 12 bets.

Record: 23-21. Up $440 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton Wanderers

SGP: Wolves Double Chance against Tottenham + both teams to score +130

This is the last bet I fell into, but it's the first one of the weekend. Tottenham will be missing numerous starters Saturday, including the majority of their regular back line. Wolverhampton have had decent success at home and they're creeping into Brentford and Nottingham Forest territory, as a team I want to bet on only at home. In their last three at home they've managed points against Aston Villa and Newcastle, while beating Manchester City before that (thanks to a red card).

I initially looked at corners because I think there will be plenty of them, but this bet gets better odds and I think is somewhat safer. While the absence of Pedro Neto is still a problem, I'm not sure how to rate a possible center-back pairing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier. That gets me to both teams to score and for Wolves to take at least a point.

EPL Best Bets for Luton Town at Manchester United

Both teams to score between Man United and Luton Town -115

I was ready to take another +400 race to 5 corners bet on Luton Town, but they've been bad away from home and while Manchester United aren't good, it'd be a hard bet to recommend. Instead, I'm going with a simple 'Yes' on both teams to score. United probably played their best 40 minutes of the season prior to Marcus Rashford's red card on Wednesday in Copenhagen.

If that continues, I think they get out to an early lead and then similar to prior Luton Town away matches, they attack the majority of the second half and eventually find a goal. I'm still not sold on United overall, as they have plenty of defensive lapses, which is why I think close to even odds on this bet is a reasonable route.

EPL Best Bets for Nottingham Forest at West Ham United

West Ham to beat Nottingham Forest -110

West Ham have been my kryptonite for the past year, but that hasn't stopped me from betting on or against them. I took Brentford moneyline on Kits & Wagers last week (against West Ham) and now it's time to bet on the Hammers. At just -110 to beat Nottingham Forest, the odds are daring you to take an out-of-form team to win.

Nottingham Forest have been mediocre at best away from home since they got back to the Premier League and I'll ride that for this matchup. West Ham didn't have to travel midweek and they get Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta back from suspension in league play.

Forest are playing well, but they have just one goal in their last four away matches and I'm not sure they know how to play a team like West Ham, who don't prefer to have possession. In this matchup last season, West Ham won 4-0 with all four goals coming from the 70th minute and beyond, though they finished with 2.73 xG compared to .42 for Forest.

EPL Parlay for Burnley at Arsenal, Brentford at Liverpool, Sheffield United at Brighton & Hove Albion

Parlay: Brighton to beat Sheffield United, Arsenal to beat Burnley and Liverpool to beat Brentford = +108

I'm back to a moneyline parlay after my under 3.5 parlay blew up in my face between Brentford and West Ham. Brighton are the biggest worry for this bet given recent injuries and Sheffield United finally coming off a win. However, this is at the Amex and I'm not sure this back line can handle Brighton's quick attack, no matter how out of form they seem.

Arsenal are in a great spot home against Burnley, while it's also a bounce back for Liverpool. Normally, I'd be worried about Brentford, but Liverpool have been dominant at home and the Bees don't have any true full-backs remaining in their side.

