FanDuel DFS Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS / MIDFIELDERS

Harry Kane, TOT v. SOU ($21): Heung-Min Son and Kane are the two most expensive players in a favorable matchup against a Southampton side many are picking to be in danger of relegation this season. Kane and Son have the top two goalscoring odds on the slate, with the former getting a slight edge from the bookmakers. Kane is only slightly cheaper than Son following Son's Golden Boot campaign. Both should have solid fantasy days, but with Kane expected to take penalties this season when fit, I give him the slight edge. Dejan Kulusevski ($17) is expected to start in attack and is the next cheapest option. He finished last season with two goals, three shots on target and two chances created in the final match and will look to continue that level of production against Southampton. For the underdog, James Ward-Prowse ($18) will always be the main fantasy option as long as he's on the south coast, while Che Adams ($15) is expected to lead the attack against a Tottenham backline that's become increasingly stronger under Antonio Conte. In terms of value, Stuart Armstrong ($9) should play on the wing and makes a strong case for a budget-friendly option.

Callum Wilson, NEW v. NFO ($18): Newcastle have the third-best win percentage as they'll start the season at home against newly promoted Nottingham Forest. They have the third-highest implied goal total and Wilson should see plenty of looks against a side that's integrating 12 new summer signings. Allan Saint-Maximin paced Newcastle in chances created last season with 50 (in 31 starts) and the next closest teammate was Joelinton with 29, so expect those two to be involved in most of Newcastle's best attacking moves. Bruno Guimaraes ($15) came on strong at the end of the season, scoring at least 11.5 fantasy points in each of the last eight matches while going over 25.8 points in four of those. Taiwo Awoniyi ($16) became Nottingham Forest's most expensive signing this summer and is expected to lead the line much of the season. Jesse Lingard ($15) joined from Manchester United and should play a key part in creating chances for Awoniyi and company.

Dele Alli, EVE v. CHE ($10): While I'd love to recommend Mason Mount ($20) and any of the other Chelsea attackers, that wouldn't offer much variety from the other players already recommended in this article. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been ruled out and there's a good chance Alli is involved in Everton's attack in some capacity. While a matchup against Chelsea isn't ideal, his potential to make value offers an option that gives you space for players higher up the wage tier. Alex Iwobi ($12) was a consistent producer towards the end of last season (four of last six matches above 10 points) and is another good value play, though he'll likely play a bit deeper. N'Golo Kante ($11) is one of the cheapest starters for Chelsea and could be a viable play in a stack.

Douglas Luiz, AVL at BOU ($9): Luiz is another bargain option in a much more favorable situation as Aston Villa travel to freshly promoted Bournemouth for the first match of the season. Philippe Coutinho ($19) and Ollie Watkins ($17) should do the goal scoring and creating, but Douglas Luiz and John McGinn ($14) will do the tough work to get them the ball. Given the price and matchup, Luiz will hit value around 10 points, offering a relatively safe way forward. Dominic Solanke ($16) will need to bounce back from his first Premier League campaign with Bournemouth, though he should have plenty of chances to improve this season while leading their attack.

DEFENDERS

Nathan Collins, WOL at LEE ($13): This match has the second-lowest implied goal and should be low scoring if it follows many of Wolverhampton's games last season, where they ranked fifth in goals conceded. Collins joined from Burnley following their relegation and after he became a key part of their defense towards the end of the season. Wolves play in a similar fashion with an emphasis on a compact defense, allowing Collins and the rest of the center-backs to accumulate clearances and other defensive stats. He ended last season with 14-straight matches over 9.1 points, so his floor is solid.

Ivan Perisic, TOT v SOU ($13): Perisic is listed as a defender but will likely operate as a wing-back in Tottenham's formation, giving him plenty of opportunities to be involved in attack. I wouldn't be surprised if his price rises as the season progresses closer to max price for a defender. Tottenham have the best clean sheet odds and the highest implied goal total. The downside for Perisic is that even if he starts, he's unlikely to go a full 90, limiting his ability to secure a clean sheet.

GOALKEEPERS

Edouard Mendy, CHE at EVE ($12): Chelsea have the second-best clean sheet odds and will travel to an Everton side who are missing their top striker and will likely need to field a midfielder at forward. Chelsea had the fourth-most clean sheets last season and are expected to keep Everton at bay. Both Illan Meslier ($10) and Jose Sa ($10) are options in what could be a low-scoring match. Jordan Pickford ($9) is enticing given the amount of save opportunities he should face while Alex McCarthy ($6) is the cheapest expected starting goalkeeper against Tottenham.

