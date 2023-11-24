FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Nov. 25

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

The Premier League returns Saturday with a big six-game slate. This is an interesting slate with five favorites that are fairly close together in terms of odds and surprisingly, all are road favorites. Arsenal lead the way as the slate's biggest favorite away to Brentford.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

James Ward-Prowse, WHU at BRN ($21): At the top of pricing Ward-Prowse gets the nod over the likes of Bukayo Saka ($22) and West Ham teammate Jarrod Bowen ($21). Ward-Prowse is over most set pieces for West Ham and has shown a great floor overall. Bowen has the best goalscoring odds on the slate, but I would rather take the floor with some upside. Saka has big upside as well and I like to play him in Arsenal stacks. Eberechi Eze ($22) is a bit too pricey for me with the return of Michael Olise ($16) to the starting lineup.

Michael Olise, CRY at LUT ($16): There are a lot of mid-range options that make sense on this slate, but I'll start with Olise who is expected to start after making a brief appearance just before the international break . He took four sets in a short time on the pitch and will now get a great matchup with Luton who we have targeted all year. I don't think we see him play a full 90 minutes yet, but around 70 in this matchup for one of the most exciting players in the league is good enough for me.

Leandro Trossard, ARS at BRE ($16): Trossard has had a strong role on set pieces with Martin Odegaard sidelined, though if Odegaard returns that role could dwindle. He is also priced in the mid-range and makes a strong option for some Arsenal exposure. In tournaments I think picking one team to stack makes a lot of sense here. Other mid-range options are Brighton's Ansu Fati ($17) or set-piece taker Pascal Gross ($18), or Mohammed Kudus ($17).

This will likely be a slate where most games don't see a ton of scoring, but maybe one team pops off and wins a GPP for you. In cash games it makes for a fun slate since we don't have to jam one team. A nice relief to not have to worry about Manchester City scoring four or five goals with ease.

Cameron Archer, SHU vs. BOU ($14): Archer has the fifth highest projected goal scoring odds on the slate of the projected starters and comes in at a super cheap price tag. He is pretty goal dependent but he does a lot for the rest of our lineup by allowing you to play guys like I mentioned above. Valentino Livramento ($10) is another option to give you salary relief and he has produced near double digits in his last three appearances. Two of those being 45 minute ones off the bench.

DEFENDERS

Reece James, CHE at NEW ($13): I am glad that the price on Kieran Trippier ($15) has dropped a bit, but I still prefer a slight discount when looking at my first defender slot. James has played really well in two tough matchups against Manchester City and Tottenham since making his return. I have also liked what I've seen out of Harry Toffolo ($13) in the right matchup, but I'm not sure that's happening against Brighton.

Gabriel Osho, LUT vs. CRY ($10): Osho and teammate Tom Lockyer always seem to be busy defensively for Luton. He gives you some value at the position so you can pay up elsewhere. If you have the salary at this spot to pay up, you can look at Ethan Pinnock ($14) who has a really good floor, or Murillo ($13), but I usually like to save salary and target matchups for defensive floor plays.

GOALKEEPER

Aaron Ramsdale, ARS at BRE ($12): Alphonse Areola is actually priced higher than Ramsdale here but Arsenal have better clean sheet and win odds. As I usually say, FanDuel always prices these goalies really similarly so it's hard not to just take the higher win and clean sheet odds. If going cheaper, I like Neto ($10) as Bournemouth have the fourth-best clean sheet and win odds and he's not priced accordingly.

