FanDuel DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets

There's a massive slate of games at FanDuel on Saturday, as there are eight Premier League matches in total. For the main slate, in addition to the five early matches, there's the Everton-Fulham match and Leeds-Liverpool matches, which are later in the day. This will take some extra research in regards to projected lineups and news throughout Saturday which could provide an edge. No matter, it's great to finally have a full Saturday of Premier League action again!

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah, LIV vs. LEE ($23): Liverpool are the biggest favorite on the seven-game slate at -330. They are also the last match of the day which will mean if you are going heavy on them, then you need to be around to watch lineups and pivot if need be. Salah is coming off a goal and assist midweek in the Champions League against Ajax and now has the best goalscoring odds on the slate along with a couple of his teammates. The pivot to Salah would be one of his other front line mates in Darwin Nunez ($20) or Roberto Firmino ($22). Leeds are struggling defensively conceding five goals in their last four and I see no way that Liverpool don't net at least one at home. If in, Fabio Carvalho ($12) provides some much needed salary relief as part of a stack.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, FUL vs. EVE ($20): This is a game that I have a lot of interest in both sides and could see it shooting out with three to four goals. The goalscoring starts with Mitrovic, who is almost even money to score. He has had a spectacular start to the season and has scored in each of his last three outings. Andreas Pereira ($15) pairs nicely with Mitrovic as part of a stack at a fair price and has high assist upside. He has three in his last three games and has shown a strong floor by creating chances in the right matchups this season. Willian ($16) is the last piece of interest to me on this side of the game and has shown upside in his appearances this season. For Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin ($15) netted his first goal last time out and may not play the full 90 minutes, but he has upside in a strong game environment. Alex Iwobi ($16) and Anthony Gordon ($17) are fringe pieces of this game if you are full stacking.

With Fulham and Everton also being a later game in the day, this makes an interesting build dynamic. Most players will more than likely focus on the early games outside of Liverpool, so if you do prioritize both late games as a whole and have only a couple plays from the early ones, you'll instantly be different and also have roster flexibility if there are some unexpected lineups later in the day.

Mathias Jensen, BRE vs. WOL ($12): Brentford are in a good matchup at home with Wolves and Jensen has shown a strong floor with a majority of sets. He has put up double-digit floor points in four of his last five, including 23.5 against Aston Villa. He can be paired with Ivan Toney ($18) but can certainly be a one-off in your lineups. Other value options include Thiago Alcantara ($11) or Fabio Carvalho ($12) as part of a Liverpool stack, Adama Traore ($11) and Bryan Mbeumo ($12).

Newcastle get a strong matchup with Aston Villa and do have appeal here. I am most interested in a guy we will discuss in more detail in the next section, but Callum Wilson ($17) is a fair price and has a good amount of goal upside and secondarily you can consider Bruno Guimaraes ($16) or Miguel Almiron ($15).

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs. AVL ($14): Trippier has a massive floor and gets an awesome matchup where he should be able to create a lot of opportunities Saturday. I expect him to be popular but for very good reason and I plan to get different elsewhere in my builds. Most games he will give you the full 90 minutes only increasing his upside with clean-sheet equity. The only other pay up option I am considering is Trent Alexander-Arnold ($14). He pairs well with any of the Liverpool pieces mentioned above, but he can also be played by himself if you are building as if Liverpool threaten but don't score multiple goals.

Kostas Tsimikas, LIV vs. LEE ($10): The other full-back for Liverpool projects to be Tsimikas who has plenty of upside himself and comes at a discount from Alexander-Arnold. It is hard not to be heavy on Liverpool on this slate and their full-backs always have been a source of fantasy goodness. I lean the discount to Tsimikas when comparing him to Alexander-Arnold, but they can certainly be paired as part of a clean-sheet stack. If Tsimikas is out, you can play Andrew Robertson ($11) who would step into this role opposite Alexander-Arnold.

GOALKEEPERS

Nick Pope, NEW vs. AVL ($12): I really like the matchup for Newcastle at home against Aston Villa and Pope fits my builds well. He correlates with Trippier as well in clean sheet stacks. Alisson ($14) scares me a bit since Liverpool's defense has struggled to start the season and he will need the clean sheet to pay off. Of the favorites, the clean sheet odds are similar so I will side with Newcastle at home. Other options include Vicente Guaita ($12) or Kepa Arrizabalaga ($11). I expect Palace to win at home against Southampton as they try to rebound after a 3-0 loss to Everton. Guaita has been decent most of the season and has some save upside to go along with the win prediction. I like what I have seen out of the Chelsea defense under Graham Potter and Kepa has shown his upside in recent games. He has kept three clean sheets in his last five and even though they are traveling to Brighton to face Potter's old club, I think they can get a low scoring win.

