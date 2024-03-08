FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, March 9

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Bukayo Saka (ARS vs. BRE, $24): Saka is one of the most in-form players on the planet and the team around him has caught fire, as well. The winger has five goals and an assist in the last five league matches with Arsenal scoring 22 times in those games. He comes in with the top salary on the slate, but it's nearly impossible to fade Saka, especially against a Brentford team lacking numerous defenders. One possible tournament option would be fading Saka or Arsenal as a whole and looking towards Crystal Palace or Wolves, but in cash, Saka is a lock.

Eberechi Eze (CRY vs. LUT, $22): Eze returned to the starting XI last match and immediately put his name on the scoresheet with a beauty of a free kick. He's the engine that runs every bit of attacking threat in the Palace XI both from open play and set pieces. Eze is still missing Michael Olise on the wing, but he carries major value whenever healthy. Adam Wharton ($16) has thrived under new boss Oliver Glasner and while he doesn't offer as much going forward as Eze, he has started to establish himself as a major contributor with upside on both sides of the ball.

Mario Lemina (WOL vs FUL, $16): Lemina only went 81 minutes last time out, his first time not going the full 90 in eight matches. The midfielder has had more than two tackles in each of the last nine matches, while also totaling nine shots during that span. Lemina piles up the stats on both sides of the ball, but he's been especially prolific defensively, though he remains more of a floor play than anything else. Pedro Neto ($18) and Pablo Sarabia ($20) are both more offensive parts of the starting XI and both have upside, making them reasonable options if fading one of the more expensive players.

DEFENDERS

Milos Kerkez (BOU vs. SHU, $12): Kerkez has started two matches in a row while Lloyd Kelly remains on the sideline due to injury. In those two starts, Kerkez has been excellent with three shots, three crosses, 12 clearances and five interceptions. He hasn't gotten as much done going forward, but against Sheffield United he may even get the chance to join the attack frequently.

Gabriel (ARS vs. BRE, $14): Gabriel comes in at a substantial salary for a central defender, but he's been excellent as Arsenal continue to pile up clean sheets. He's been the more active of Arsenal's central defenders while compiling defensive actions. Brentford likely should offer a bit more going forward than Sheffield United did, so Gabriel should actually be called into action more than once. Jakub Kiwior ($13) is another Arsenal piece and should be an option to go the full 90 at left-back, assuming Oleksandr Zinchenko is still out.

Joel Ward (CRY vs. LUT $10): Ward has slotted seamlessly into the new-look three at the back formation Palace have switched to under Glasner. He started the season as a full-back but has looked at home in a more defensive role. Since making the switch to this new formation, Ward has totaled 15 clearances and three tackles in some tougher matches than this Luton Town clash. He could see some more time to get on the ball and get forward, something Glasner has pushed his wide center-backs to do previously.

GOALKEEPER

Ivo Grbic (SHU at BOU, $8): Sheffield United have been brutal defensively, no matter if Grbic or Wes Foderingham is in net. Still, Dominic Solanke is an injury doubt and is the focal point of the Bournemouth attack. If Solanke doesn't play, Grbic could make the most of some lackluster shooting from the backup Bournemouth attackers. If you have the salary space to make it work, Aaron Ramsdale ($14) is in line for a spot start with David Raya loan-locked against Brentford.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.