FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday EPL Targets

Aleksandar Mitrovic, FUL v. BHA ($20): Mitrovic's return to the Premier League has been notable as he's found the back of the net four times while taking 10 shots on target, which is second in the Premier League behind Anthony Gordon ($18). While Raheem Sterling ($22) is the most expensive option on the slate, I'd rather go with Mitrovic in a home matchup given that early production. Mitrovic has the second-highest goalscoring odds behind Patrick Bamford ($15), who is a late fitness test after missing the past two matches. Mason Mount ($20) is also in this price tier in an away match at Southampton. Mount was great last season, but he hasn't had much production this season, as he's failed to score or assist. This is a reasonable matchup for him to get going, though Southampton are conceding the third-least amount of scoring chances through four matches. Pascal Gross ($17) is a viable player opposite Mitrovic as he's come out of the gates hot with three goals, one assist and three totals over 20 fantasy points in more of an attacking role

Anthony Gordon, EVE at LEE ($18): Through four matches, I don't think anyone could have predicted Gordon leading the Premier League in shots on target, but that's exactly what he's done. Over the last two matches, he's added a goal, three chances created and nine shots on goal in favorable matchups against Brentford and Nottingham Forest. Leeds have been a bit more formidable defensively than those two sides, but Gordon is in form and will lead Everton's attack. If the price on Gordon scares you, I've recommended Alex Iwobi ($12) two-straight slates and he continues to hit double-digits at a budget-friendly price. Jack Harrison ($17) came back to earth against Brighton, though he had been leading the league in scoring chances created prior to Leeds United being shut out Saturday against Brighton. Look for Harrison, Rodrigo ($18) and potentially Brenden Aaronson ($14) to bounce back while hosting Everton.

Eberechi Eze, CRY v. BRE ($15): Crystal Palace and Brentford concede the most and second-most chances created of the eight teams on Tuesday's slate. Brentford are conceding the most shots on goal, which bodes well for Palace's attack. Eberechi Eze ($15) has been taking almost all of Crystal Palace's free kicks and has scored at least 10 points in the past three matches. Wilfried Zaha ($19) missed Saturday's loss to Manchester City and could miss Tuesday's match given the short turnaround. Michael Olise ($13) is an option to make his first start of the season, while Jordan Ayew ($13) is also in line for continued playing time. Jean-Philippe Mateta ($14) didn't play against Manchester City, but either he or Odsonne Edouard ($16) will likely lead the attack if Zaha misses out. Will Hughes ($6) is the cheapest of Palace's potential starters and would give you a lot of options higher up the budget structure if he starts. Mathias Jensen ($14) has scored over 12.9 fantasy points in each of the past three matches and is another budget-friendly midfielder.

Mateo Kovacic, CHE at SOU ($10): N'Golo Kante ($12) is sidelined and Mateo Kovacic ($10) will likely be brought into the starting XI now that he's fit. He and Jorginho ($14) should form Chelsea's midfield in a match where they're heavy favorites. He's worth taking a flier on as his price remains low due to a lack of playing time. There aren't any other cheaper options in Chelsea's expected starting XI, so this is your best bet to save some budget. Joao Palhinha ($13) is another interesting cheap midfielder as he's played significant minutes for Fulham. If Bamford is out again, Luis Sinisterra ($13) could start up front for Leeds and would be worth considering given his price and matchup.

Kalidou Koulibaly, CHE at SOU ($12): After serving a one-match suspension, Koulibaly should start against Southampton. He's scored over 12 points in all three of his starts, mostly due to the fact he's taken a shot on goal in all three of those outings. Southampton are actually forcing opposing defenses into just over 23 clearances a match and Koulibaly should at least see a share of those. Ben Chilwell ($11) may start at left wing-back and is an intriguing option. He hasn't played much since his major knee injury but has typically been at or near $15 when given a run of games. If he's in the starting XI, it's reasonable to expect him to go at least 70 minutes in a matchup where Chelsea are big favorites. Reece James ($15) has taken the majority of free kicks for his side and you'll be paying a premium should you roster him.

Tim Ream, FUL v. BRI ($11): This match has the lowest implied goal total and Fulham are playing at home, giving their backline somewhat of a boost. I'm intrigued by a couple of their defenders, including Ream and Antonee Robinson ($12). Both have consistently hit double digits with Ream scoring over 19 points in two of his four starts. He's averaging over five clearances a match to go with nearly three interceptions. Opposing teams are averaging 14.5 interceptions per match against Brighton and Ream's ability to step into passing lanes should contribute to another productive day.

Robert Sanchez, BHA at FUL ($12): Edouard Mendy ($14) and Chelsea have the top clean sheet odds despite a trip to Southampton, while Vicente Guaita ($12) is next in terms of odds. Neither of those clean-sheet odds are particularly high, so I'd focus more on the matchup and ability to win or garner shot saves. Everton are forcing the most saves of the eight teams, making Illan Meslier an intriguing option, especially at home. Sanchez will have to travel to Fulham, but he's been nothing short of excellent this season. He's scored at least 13 fantasy points in all four matches and has three matches with over 19.5 points due to three clean sheets. Gavin Bazunu ($6) is the cheapest of the expected starting goalkeepers if you run out of budget. He should have plenty of save opportunities against Chelsea's attack.

