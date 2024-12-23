Fantasy Soccer
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 18

Written by 
Ethan Sexton 
Published on December 23, 2024

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues. 

GOALKEEPER

Stefan Ortega (15% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper): Ortega was back in the starting XI for the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday, but there's no guarantee that he'll start moving forward. City remain in free fall, but it's hard to ignore their strength of schedule with matches against Everton and Leicester in the next two. Kepa Arrizabalaga (25% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper) is also a solid option to look at if Ederson returns to the XI over Ortega.

DEFENDERS

Timothy Castagne (32% Fantrax, 9% Sleeper): Castagne scored 14 points at the weekend with a clean sheet against Southampton and should remain a long-term starter with Kenny Tete out. Castagne doesn't have huge attacking upside, but has been a capable crosser of the ball in the past. Fulham have a tough Boxing Day matchup away at Chelsea before facing Bournemouth at home. 

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Tosin Adarabioyo (11% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper): Adarabioyo has started back-to-back matches for the first time this season and should continue to lineup in the heart of defense due to injuries. Chelsea have an excellent schedule coming up with matches against Fulham and Ipswich and Adarabioyo has shown a strong floor from defensive actions including 11 clearances in the last two matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Ryan Christie (47% Fantrax, 31% Sleeper): Christie is in good form with back-to-back 20 point matches despite just one goal involvement. The midfielder has combined for 10 crosses, eight chances created and six shots over his last three starts and gets a boost both due to a role on set pieces (due to the injury to Marcus Tavernier).

Joshua King (0% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): With Emile Smith Rowe out injured, King posted eight points across 62 minutes of action against Southampton as he created two chances and made three tackles. He'll need Smith Rowe to miss more time, but a player who can potentially reach double-digit points without a goal involvement is one to monitor.

FORWARDS

Goncalo Guedes (6% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper):  I recommended Guedes at the start of the month, but he needs to be added again after starting Vitor Pereira's first match in charge of Wolves and scoring and providing an assist. Guedes was excellent in a substitute role under Gary O'Neil, but could be handed more starts under new management. The next two matches are difficult, but Guedes is a widely available forward eligible player who could be a regular starter moving forward while teammate Rodrigo Gomes (4% Fantrax, % Sleeper) is also one to watch.

Anthony Elanga (48% Fantrax, 69% Sleeper): Elanga has rebounded over his last two fixtures with back-to-back goals and back-to-back double-digit point performances. He returned to the starting XI on Saturday and is worth picking up moving forward if he was dumped in your league. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ethan Sexton
Ethan Sexton
Ethan Sexton covers soccer and is RotoWire's original League of Legends content provider (starting in late 2015). He is a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Chelsea FC, Bayer Leverkusen, AS Roma and the Boston Bruins.
