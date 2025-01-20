Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Antonin Kinsky (18% Fantrax, 12% Sleeper): Things didn't go exactly to plan at the weekend for Kinsky as he allowed three goals in a 2.5-point performance at Everton. I'm willing to run it back another week with the Spurs keeper, as their home match against Leicester City is one of the best you can get in the league.

DEFENDERS

Chris Richards (6% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper): Don't expect a ton of attacking upside with Richards as a center-back, but Crystal Palace have kept back-to-back clean sheets, which has led to double-digit points in two straight for Richards. While the clean sheet bonus has helped, Richards has been a clearance monster with 16 over his last three starts.

Ben Davies (3% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Davies returned from injury at the weekend scoring 5.25 points during the loss to Everton. Davies should continue to start due to the other injuries in the squad and that Radu Dragusin was yanked at half against Everton due to poor play. At the least, a home match against Leicester should produce in a one-match sample.

MIDFIELDERS

Mateus Fernandes (26% Fantrax, 33% Sleeper): Fernandes has been on this list before, as he's shown ability in spurts for a relegation-bound Southampton side. He's scored 9.5 and 18.5 points in his last two starts which included an assist during the Saints' 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest. His role on corner kicks has seen a boost to his chances created and key pass totals, totaling eight in his last three starts to go with six shots and 19 crosses.

Jesper Lindstrom (7% Fantrax, 5% Sleeper): Lindstrom came up big after last week's article, scoring 21.5 points despite not having a goal involvement during the 3-2 win over Tottenham. Lindstrom could continue to pull the strings in midfield for Everton after an excellent performance in which he created four chances, made five tackles and crossed 11 times. It's likely he get another start over Jack Harrison next match with Dwight McNeil still battling injury.

FORWARDS

Donyell Malen (34% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper): Malen was one of the first big-name transfers in January making the move to Aston Villa from Borussia Dortmund. Malen is worth a pickup if available as a talented forward-eligible player, but he only had three league goal involvements this season in Bundesliga and isn't a guarantee to start for Villa moving forward. Still, speculating now is the move in case he starts and impresses in upcoming matches.

Keane Lewis-Potter (36% Fantrax, 30% Sleeper): It seems strange to be recommending a forward-eligible player who lines up at left-back for their club, but Lewis-Potter has been playing well of late and deserves some recognition. The forward turned full-back has scored 17.5, 15.5 and 5.5 points in his last three matches with two goal involvements. He's been able to get forward and attack despite difficult matchups, though not being eligible for clean sheet points hurts his ceiling.