Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 36

Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 36

Written by 
Ethan Sexton 
Published on May 5, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues. 

Premier League Player News & Updates

Premier League Injuries & Suspensions
 

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

Gameweek 36 Cheat Sheet

GOALKEEPER

Bart Verbruggen (32% Fantrax, 43% Sleeper)

Verbruggen has made 10 saves in his last three starts while also conceding seven goals, but his performance during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Newcastle was his best since February. Brighton face a Wolves side that has failed to score without their front man Jorgen Strand Larsen last match. Even better, full-backs Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman both returned to the squad against Newcastle.

DEFENDERS

Michael Kayode (3% Fantrax, 9% Sleeper)

Kayode hasn't seen enough time after I recommended him at the close of the winter transfer window. But, as the season closes, he's finally getting starts and has back-to-back double-digit efforts including his best performance of the season during Sunday's 4-3 win over Manchester United where he registered his first Premier League assist. I maintain that Kayode has attacking upside in Brentford's system and gets an excellent matchup against Ipswich Town in Gameweek 36.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Nathan Patterson (2% Fantrax, 7% Sleeper)

Patterson has started back-to-back fixtures and set up his first goal of the year during a 12.25-point performance against Ipswich. The full-back can get forward and offer attacking support in the right matchups as seen by his six crosses during the draw with Ipswich on Saturday. A little tougher matchup against Fulham at Craven Cottage is up next.

MIDFIELDERS

Mason Mount (14% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper)

Back from the dead, Mount may be given a run of games to end the season as United rotate their regulars for Europa League with nothing to play for in the league. Mount hasn't been a factor in fantasy in years, but he was once a first-round pick at his peak. Though he's far removed from that due to injuries, Mount scored a goal in a 16.5-point performance Sunday and is capable of taking set pieces depending on who else is in the lineup. Teammate Christian Eriksen is in the same boat and could replace Mount in next week's XI.

Nico O'Reilly (37% Fantrax, 30% Sleeper)

O'Reilly hasn't been at his best in the last two matches, but he continues to start at left-back for City. While he's combined for just 5.5 points in the last two games, the matchup in Gameweek 36 is hard to overlook, as City head to St. Mary's to take on Southampton. O'Reilly has shown upside from lef- back with his main drawback being that he isn't defender eligible in fantasy and won't get clean sheet points.

FORWARDS

Chido Obi-Martin (2% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper)

Like Mount, Obi-Martin drew the start Sunday as United went with wholesale changes during the 4-3 loss to Brentford. Obi-Martin may not crack the XI again next week, but United have nothing to play for in the Premier League and could give some fringe players and youth products a runout over the rest of the season, especially if they qualify for the Europa League final. 

Obi-Martin took two shots over 90 minutes Sunday and is worth picking up as a readily available forward on the waiver wire.

Wilson Odobert (6% Fantrax, 8% Sleeper)

Like United, Spurs have nothing to play for in the Premier League and will have their main focus on Europa League where they could qualify for the final. Odobert scored in a 12.5-point performance during Sunday's draw against West Ham and has upside if available on waivers with a matchup against Crystal Palace on the horizon. He also went 90 minutes, which is as good of sign as any that he'll do that again in Gameweek 36, allowing Brennan Johnson to rest.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ethan Sexton
Ethan Sexton
Ethan Sexton covers soccer and is RotoWire's original League of Legends content provider (starting in late 2015). He is a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Chelsea FC, Bayer Leverkusen, AS Roma and the Boston Bruins.
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Brighton vs. Newcastle
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Brighton vs. Newcastle
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 11
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 11
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Sunday, May 4
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Sunday, May 4
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, May 3
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, May 3
Premier League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Fulham Predictions, Odds, Lineups
Premier League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Fulham Predictions, Odds, Lineups