Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 36

GOALKEEPER

Verbruggen has made 10 saves in his last three starts while also conceding seven goals, but his performance during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Newcastle was his best since February. Brighton face a Wolves side that has failed to score without their front man Jorgen Strand Larsen last match. Even better, full-backs Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman both returned to the squad against Newcastle.

DEFENDERS

Kayode hasn't seen enough time after I recommended him at the close of the winter transfer window. But, as the season closes, he's finally getting starts and has back-to-back double-digit efforts including his best performance of the season during Sunday's 4-3 win over Manchester United where he registered his first Premier League assist. I maintain that Kayode has attacking upside in Brentford's system and gets an excellent matchup against Ipswich Town in Gameweek 36.

Patterson has started back-to-back fixtures and set up his first goal of the year during a 12.25-point performance against Ipswich. The full-back can get forward and offer attacking support in the right matchups as seen by his six crosses during the draw with Ipswich on Saturday. A little tougher matchup against Fulham at Craven Cottage is up next.

MIDFIELDERS

Back from the dead, Mount may be given a run of games to end the season as United rotate their regulars for Europa League with nothing to play for in the league. Mount hasn't been a factor in fantasy in years, but he was once a first-round pick at his peak. Though he's far removed from that due to injuries, Mount scored a goal in a 16.5-point performance Sunday and is capable of taking set pieces depending on who else is in the lineup. Teammate Christian Eriksen is in the same boat and could replace Mount in next week's XI.

O'Reilly hasn't been at his best in the last two matches, but he continues to start at left-back for City. While he's combined for just 5.5 points in the last two games, the matchup in Gameweek 36 is hard to overlook, as City head to St. Mary's to take on Southampton. O'Reilly has shown upside from lef- back with his main drawback being that he isn't defender eligible in fantasy and won't get clean sheet points.

FORWARDS

Like Mount, Obi-Martin drew the start Sunday as United went with wholesale changes during the 4-3 loss to Brentford. Obi-Martin may not crack the XI again next week, but United have nothing to play for in the Premier League and could give some fringe players and youth products a runout over the rest of the season, especially if they qualify for the Europa League final.

Obi-Martin took two shots over 90 minutes Sunday and is worth picking up as a readily available forward on the waiver wire.

Like United, Spurs have nothing to play for in the Premier League and will have their main focus on Europa League where they could qualify for the final. Odobert scored in a 12.5-point performance during Sunday's draw against West Ham and has upside if available on waivers with a matchup against Crystal Palace on the horizon. He also went 90 minutes, which is as good of sign as any that he'll do that again in Gameweek 36, allowing Brennan Johnson to rest.