Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 5

GOALKEEPER

Arijanet Muric (16%-rostered at Fantrax, 10% at Sleeper): There's quite a few solid streaming options this week with Mads Hermansen (37% Fantrax, 20% Sleeper) and Bart Verbruggen (43% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper) near the top of the list. Muric is coming off a huge performance at Brighton and faces a hapless Southampton side in Gameweek 5. Muric posted 26.75 points last match and will hope for back-to-back clean sheets. Southampton have scored just once in four matches.

DEFENDERS

Alex Moreno (9% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Moreno drew his first start since moving to Forest, scoring 13 points over 79 minutes during a clean sheet win over Liverpool. I'm hoping this kicks off a run of starts for Moreno, who started opposite of Ola Aina with Neco Williams moving to the bench, which was thought to be the case after Moreno's transfer. Moreno accumulated most of his points via seven tackles Saturday, but in matchups against lesser teams he should be given license to get forward for a Forest side who sit seventh in the table after four matches.

Victor Kristiansen (19% Fantrax, 24% Sleeper): Kristiansen has yet to impress this season in terms of Fantrax points with no more than 6.75 in any of his four starts. That said, there's some underlying reasons for optimism as he's shown glimpses of attacking upside with a combined 13 crosses and four chances created over that span. The matchup at the weekend against bottom-of-the-table Everton is another major reason to stream the full-back.

MIDFIELDERS

Mario Lemina (31% Fantrax, 25% Sleeper): Lemina is in excellent form with a goal involvement in each of his last two games, scoring an impressive 22 points at the weekend against Newcastle. While the goal involvements boost the ceiling, Lemina has a decent floor as a locked-in starter in the Wolves midfield having totaled 13 tackles and three chances created through four matches. Given the makeup of the squad with Joao Gomes and Andre starting in this past contest, he's always playing in a slightly more forward role, which has led to his goal involvements.

Carlos Baleba (10% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Baleba has started back-to-back fixtures for Brighton scoring 7.5 points during the 1-1 draw with Arsenal and then 14 points in a 0-0 draw against Ipswich Town this past weekend. More impressively, Baleba has reached those totals without having a goal involvement, as he's produced eight shots and two chances created in his starts despite playing deeper in midfield. His position in the XI is far from guaranteed, but with Matt O'Riley and Mats Wieffer battling injuries in the early season in addition to the departure of Billy Gilmour, he's getting minutes alongside Yasin Ayari, another player who is widely available in fantasy circles.

FORWARDS

Raul Jimenez (9% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper): Starting his first match of the year at the weekend, Jimenez rewarded the few who played him by scoring a goal while taking two shots and scoring 19 points at Fantrax. Last year's darling Rodrigo Muniz failed to score in his first third starts, meaning Jimenez could be in line for continued minutes after a successful outing against West Ham. It may still be musical chairs for the Fulham forwards this season, but Jimenez seems to have the edge after scoring.

Georginio Rutter (29% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Rutter also made his first start of the season in Gameweek 4, scoring 7.5 Fantrax points while firing three shots in 66 minutes during Brighton's scoreless draw against Ipswich Town. Rutter is the beneficiary of Joao Pedro's absence and could get a second start at home against Nottingham Forest if Pedro misses out again.

Rutter was highly touted at Hoffenheim before a move to Leeds United and was excellent in the Championship last season with 23 goal involvements in 48 appearances, so there's plenty of talent in the boots.