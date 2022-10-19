Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 13

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Following each Premier League Gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Kepa Arrizabalaga (42-percent rostered): Kepa went up 20 percent since last week's article and responded with a 25.75 point performance in a seven-save shutout of Aston Villa. Kepa looks like a completely new keeper in Graham Potter's system with back-to-back league shutouts and a confidence that he's lacked during his time at the club. If he's still available in your league this is probably your last week to grab him as he seems to have solidified his hold on Chelsea's starting goalkeeper role.

DEFENDERS

Cesar Azpilicueta (45 percent): Azpilicueta is not a great upside option as he lacks the impressive offensive output as the man who he is likely to replace in Reece James. That said, there is potential for double-digit points whenever in the starting XI, as he put up 17.25 fantasy points in his last league start during a clean sheet against Wolves. Unless against a top side, Azpilicueta is always in range for a clean sheet and that makes him viable most weeks.

Romain Perraud (four percent): Eventually, I'll get away from Chelsea and Southampton players, but only after I mention Perraud. The full-back scored a goal at the weekend and has now made five starts this season for the Saints. Perraud possesses decent upside as a more attack-minded full-back with two goal involvements, 17 crosses, four chances created and 16 tackles for the season.

MIDFIELDERS

Ryan Fraser (three percent): Fraser is worth a look, as regular Allan Saint-Maximin remains out. While Fraser awaits his first goal involvement of the season, he has sent in 11 crosses and created five chances in just under 300 minutes. The cause for concern is whether or not he will start on a match-to-match basis, as Jacob Murphy as gotten the call on the left wing in recent contests.

Morgan Gibbs-White (49 percent): Gibbs-White is just under the cutoff after putting together a string of impressive performances despite Nottingham Forest's team struggles. The midfielder has two games of 16.5 points in his last five with help from two assists. Gibbs-White doesn't necessarily need goal involvements to flirt with double-digit points, however, as he's sent in 39 crosses while creating 10 chances and being the primary set-piece taker for Forest.

FORWARDS

Odsonne Edouard (41 percent): Edouard went up 16 percent after last week's article and while he didn't grab a third-straight goal, he started his third-straight match as he seems to have taken hold of Palace's No. 9 role ahead of Jean-Philippe Mateta. He assisted in his fourth-straight start in Tuesday's win against Wolverhampton and it's a great sign that he continues to start even on short weeks.

Kelechi Iheanacho (10 percent): Iheanacho has struggled for playing time this season but could see a spot start as the schedule picks up. The forward has started just one match this season, scoring once and providing an assist after ending last campaign with nine goal involvements. He hasn't really lived up to his promise from his early Manchester City days, but he is a source of shots and chances created when on the pitch at a forward position that is getting thinner each week.