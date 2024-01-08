Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 21

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

James Trafford (47-percent rostered): Trafford is the top keeper add of the week, as Burnley are home against Luton Town in Gameweek 21. While cleansheets have not been easy for Burnley, Trafford has posted an impressive 31 saves over his last five matches while conceding eight goals. A home matchup against Luton is one of the best matches remaining for Burnley, though Thomas Kaminski (10 percent) is more widely available and a fine stream in his own right on the other side of the matchup.

(Editor's Note: Use our new schedule difficulty tool to view the next 10 gameweeks for every team).

DEFENDERS

Vitinho (one percent): Sticking with this matchup, I like Vitinho at home more than other Burnley or Luton Town defender as a full-back with some upside, as seen in 10 crosses over his last four starts. The right-back is yet to have a goal involvement, but the cleansheet odds will be in his favor for Friday's fixture. Other options in this match include Burnley's Dara O'Shea (eight percent) and Luton's Teden Mengi (two percent) or Gabriel Osho (two percent).

Kristoffer Ajer (three percent): Ajer should return to the Brentford lineup for this match with the Bees not playing until Jan. 20 giving him another week of full training. Ajer has missed the last six matches with a foot injury and doesn't offer a ton of attacking upside. That said, the clean sheet chance at home against Nottingham Forest is definitely in play and the center-back/right-back has been a strong source of tackles and clearances when on the pitch.

MIDFIELDERS

Said Benrahma (45 percent): Benrahma is line to start after Lucas Paqueta suffered an injury during the FA Cup on Sunday. Benrahma has only started five league games this season but is a valuable source of crosses, chances created and shots when in the XI. He could also take penalties depending on who else is on the pitch and gets an excellent matchup against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in Gameweek 21. The downside is that he's still on a ton of rosters despite rarely featuring.

Digging deeper, Pablo Fornals (three percent) is also a candidate to start for the Hammers during the gameweek, with Mohamed Kudus at AFCON and Jarrod Bowen dealing with an injury of his own.

Harvey Elliott (19 percent): Elliott is line for more playing time following the AFCON departures of Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo on international duty, and an injury to Dominik Szoboszlai that likely keeps him out until the end of the month. Elliott scored 10.5 points during his last start on Boxing Day without scoring or providing an assist and has upside as an attacking threat, especially if he takes Salah's role on the wing, as he did against Arsenal in the FA Cup. More competition for Liverpool starts include Curtis Jones (20 percent) and Ryan Gravenberch (25 percent).

FORWARDS

Ben Brereton Diaz (zero percent): Brereton Diaz joined Sheffield United on loan after failing to impress at Villarreal during the first part of the season. While it's not very exciting to add a Sheffield United player, especially a forward, Brereton Diaz could become an immediate starter with his new club which would make him an option for Fantrax managers at the ever thin forward position.

While the attacker failed to score or assist in 14 appearances with Villarreal this season, he scored 36 goals and provided seven assists over his last two campaigns at Blackburn in the Championship. Most notably, he has been scoring more goals in the Championship than Oliver McBurnie, who only notched 13 last season.

Wilson Odobert (23 percent): It's a Burnley week for this article as Odobert becomes the third Burnley recommendation of Gameweek 21. Odobert has been surprisingly good of late, scoring nine points or more in three of his last four matches while tallying a goal and providing an assist. Odobert's form gives him the nod for me over his teammates Lyle Foster (26 percent) and Zeki Amdouni (20 percent).