Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 24

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Djordje Petrovic (36-percent rostered): As any Chelsea fan can tell you, things are not going well at Stamford Bridge as they've conceded four goals in each of their last two matches, both losses. That said, Petrovic still gets the nod for me as the streamer of the week with an away trip to Crystal Palace in Gameweek 24. Petrovic had posted back-to-back double-digit point performances prior to Sunday's loss to Wolves, and Crystal Palace are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league, especially if one or both of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze don't play.

DEFENDERS

Clement Lenglet (14 percent): Lenglet has started six-straight matches for Villa since returning from injury and has scored 9.75 points or better in half of those. There's no attacking upside with Lenglet, but he'll be playing in a back line that has allowed the fifth-fewest goals in the league this season. Villa's next four matches are favorable with a home match against an improving Manchester United followed by clashes with Fulham, Forest and Luton Town.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (nine percent): Ait-Nouri is a hard player to get right. In theory, he should be an excellent Fantrax defender as he plays wing-back, but his attacking output hasn't been great this season. At the least, he hasn't scored below 6.75 points in his last four league starts despite remaining without a goal involvement this season. Against Chelsea on Sunday he popped up in strong positions centrally, as well, leading to an Axel Disasi own goal.

MIDFIELDERS

Jacob Murphy (38 percent): Murphy has started back-to-back league matches after returning from a shoulder injury and should continue to get minutes in the team as Newcastle continue to deal with multiple injuries to key attacking players. Murphy's 2.5 points against Luton were a disappointment, but if you look at the box score you'll see he fired five shots before picking up a yellow card which hurt his point total. Murphy had a goal and three assists prior to getting injured and is a viable attacking threat for Fantrax players.

Kobbie Mainoo (19 percent): Mainoo seems to have worked himself into a permanent starting role with United as he's started in seven straight matches. The midfielder isn't that exciting of a fantasy option, scoring over 10 points just once on the back of a late game-winning goal against Wolves. Mainoo is more of a defensive-minded option, but he doesn't seem to be a volume tackler which makes it hard to see him as a player to rely on for fantasy purposes.

FORWARDS

Armando Broja (32 percent): Making the move to Fulham on loan from Chelsea during deadline day should be an improved situation for Broja. Forward has been a bit of a black hole for the Cottagers with Raul Jimenez finally rounding into form just in time to pick up an injury which will likely keep him out until the end of the month. Broja needs to beat out Rodrigo Muniz for starts in the short term which is certainly doable. Broja has scored just once this season, but he did score six goals in 21 appearances with Southampton in the 2021/22 season.

Neal Maupay (19 percent): Maupay has started and scored in three straight league matches while playing in a strike partnership with Ivan Toney. Maupay is a fairly straightforward player for fantasy purposes, as he's mostly goal dependent. He scored the opener against Manchester City and while contests against Wolves and Liverpool are on the upcoming schedule, that may not matter given form.