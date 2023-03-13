Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 28

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Illan Meslier (23-percent rostered): Meslier is one of the better streaming targets for the weekend with an away trip to Wolverhampton on Saturday. Meslier and the Leeds back line are unreliable, but a matchup against a paltry Wolves side is one of the few times to feel fine streaming the keeper.

Gavin Bazunu (14 percent): If you're feeling risky you could take a shot on Bazunu in a home matchup against Tottenham. Spurs played well at the weekend but haven't been great of late, while Bazunu has scored 19, 6.25, 8.25 and 18.25 fantasy points in his last four matches. It's not for the faint of heart, but there is some save upside in this matchup if Bazunu and Southampton can keep the goals allowed total to a minimum.

DEFENDERS

Pedro Porro (55 percent): I'm cheating a bit here as Porro is over 50-percent rostered following his weekend start against Nottingham Forest, but it's a short week and the options are limited. Porro assisted one of Spurs' three goals in the match and now has back-to-back league starts with no less than 14 points in each. If he's still available in your league, this is probably the last chance to pick him up, as he has excellent upside if he can continue to start at wing-back.

Ricardo Pereira (20 percent): Pereira was listed as a pickup a few weeks back after returning from injury as one to monitor once he took over a role in the starting XI. The full-back has started the last two matches for Leicester scoring 4.5 points and then 10.25 points this past weekend despite losing 3-1 to Chelsea. Pereira has a game suited for Fantrax as he likes to attack from his right-back role and is worth a flier for an away trip against Brentford at the weekend.

MIDFIELDERS

Philip Billing (48 percent): Billing was a pickup earlier in the season since he's played in an advanced role for Bournemouth throughout the campaign. Due to some key injuries in the squad, he's been in favorable situations and that's led to two goals in the last two matches against Arsenal and Liverpool. Billing isn't the best option to be an every-week starter in fantasy, but he provides depth at the midfield position that doesn't have a ton to get excited about lately.

Crysencio Summerville (25 percent): Summerville was also a popular pickup earlier in the year and though he hasn't been at the same heights as his initial run of good form, he's been solid when starting for Leeds. In his past four starts, he's scored under five points only once despite not having a goal involvement since the beginning of January.

FORWARDS

Manor Solomon (48 percent): This is the last chance to pick up Solomon, who rose 16 percent following last week's article. He's started two straight matches and although his streak of four-straight matches with a goal was broken at the weekend, the forward posted a respectable eight Fantrax points during the 3-0 loss to Arsenal. Solomon is a prime target at a thin position playing for a team that can create against almost anyone.

Patson Daka (23 percent): Daka scored a goal at the weekend, starting for the first time since Dec. 30. The forward needs to carve out a permanent role in the starting XI, but he has been effective when starting this season, at least at Fantrax, scoring less than eight points just once in his past five starts, a span that dates back to before the World Cup.