Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 28

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone (18-percent rostered): Through two starts with new manager Oliver Glasner's back three set up, Johnstone has kept a clean sheet against Burnley and conceded three goals to Tottenham while making three saves. For Gameweek 28, Johnstone gets one of the better matchups on the board at home against Luton Town, making him the streaming pick of the week. Luton Town have the ability to score goals, but their form has tanked in recent weeks with four-straight league losses taking them back into the relegation zone.

DEFENDERS

Timothy Castagne (27 percent): Castagne has posted back-to-back double-digit performances in the midst of six straight starts for Fulham. While a clean sheet at the weekend and an assist in the prior match did most of the heavy lifting in those point totals, he also has three chances created and two crosses with three tackles and eight clearances in his last two matches. An away trip to Wolves is not one to fear in Gameweek 28.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the next 10 gameweeks.

Valentino Livramento (eight percent): Kieran Trippier left Saturday's match due to injury with Livramento replacing him and scoring a goal in a 16.75-point effort against Wolves. Livramento is no guarantee to start, especially if Tripper recovers from injury, but he's a decent attacking threat from full-back if he's in the starting XI. The only downside for this week is that Newcastle don't face Chelsea until Monday and with his role being uncertain, you'll need a backup option if he doesn't start.

MIDFIELDERS

Justin Kluivert (32 percent): Kluivert has been in and out of this article at times this season and he finds his way back on the list after scoring a goal in Sunday's 15.5-point performance against Burnley. He's starting every match when fit and Bournemouth are in an excellent stretch of matches with Sheffield United and Luton Town at home in their next two and no big-six side on the schedule until April 18.

Harry Wilson (42 percent): Wilson has started back-to-back matches with Willian out, scoring a goal and 26 points at the weekend while also taking four shots. Wilson is an intriguing option when starting, as he has upside but also a floor due to some corner kicks and crosses from open play. Willian was back on the bench Saturday, which is a worry, but Fulham have played well with Wilson in the attack and he may continue to start.

FORWARDS

Beto (10 percent): Beto made his first start since December on Saturday, scoring a goal (and missing a penalty) in 73 minutes against West Ham. The goal could lead to more starts moving forward, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is severely out of form with no goals since October and no goal involvements in over a month. Beto hasn't played overly well in limited Premier League minutes, but he's a possible starter at a thin position and worth a pickup this week.

Antony (36 percent): It's not that easy to recommend Antony since he's completely out of form and out of playing time for the most part, having not started a league match in 2024. That said, the injury to Rasmus Hojlund leaves an opening in the forward line for United, with Scott McTominay starting at the weekend against Manchester City. Against a lesser opponent in Everton this weekend, I'd expect a more attacking lineup for United which could open a role in the XI for Antony, as long as Erik ten Hag doesn't return to teenager Omari Forson. At his best, Antony is a good fit for Fantrax scoring as a player who can cross and create chances from open play as well as having upside, at times.