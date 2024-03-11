Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 29

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Matz Sels (four-percent rostered): This is a tricky week with multiple teams having their league fixtures postponed in favor of FA Cup quarter-finals. Sels is the streaming pick of the week at goalkeeper away to Luton Town. Since taking over as Forest's No. 1 in January, Sels has only posted above one point twice in six matches. It's not a ringing endorsement, but it's the matchup against Luton Town which gives him the nod for me. Thomas Kaminski (48 percent) is also a strong option at home on the flipside of this relegation six pointer if he's available in your league.

DEFENDERS

Aaron Cresswell (14 percent): Cresswell drew his first start since December at the weekend, scoring 6.25 points during West Ham's 2-2 draw with Burnley. Emerson's status is in question due to injury and while Aston Villa aren't the best matchup, it's a home match on a short slate and Cresswell is a defender who offers attacking upside. There's a slight chance he steals some set pieces, as well, after crossing six times and creating three chances during the Burnley match.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Mads Roerslev (nine percent): Roerslev is one of the few wing-backs available on waivers and is a strong add during a limited gameweek. He hasn't been a model of consistency, but two matches ago he scored 23.75 points after finding the back of the net against Chelsea and has started back-to-back matches taking one shot, creating three chances and crossing six times. Starts aren't guaranteed for him if Thomas Frank reverts back to a 4-3-3 formation, but due to injuries, that hasn't happened in months. Vitinho (one percent) is also a decent add at home on the opposite side of this match.

MIDFIELDERS

Nicolo Zaniolo (three percent): Zaniolo could slot in the starting XI this weekend with John McGinn serving a suspension following a red card. It's not that exciting of an add as Zaniolo hasn't started a match since December and isn't a lock to play 90 minutes, as hasn't had the best debut season with Villa. That said, he'd start in an attacking role and in theory has a solid enough floor to be worth using this week. Morgan Rogers and Tim Iroegbunam are also options for the XI, but with the last match of the gameweek, it's almost a guessing game and may depend on how Villa line up in Thursday's UECL match.

Jordan Clark (five percent): This is a rough week in general and an extremely thin week at midfield which leads me to Clark. He's not an overly great option, but he's doing a variety of things in the midfield and scored twice in the FA Cup at the end of February. At a minimum, he should start again and has averaged five points over his last two matches for Luton (prior to Wednesday's rescheduled match).

FORWARDS

Divock Origi (four percent) or Chris Wood (25 percent): Wood returned from injury to lead the line for Forest at the weekend, while Origi has started back-to-back matches with not much to show in terms of results. If Wood starts, he's worth an add as a starting striker facing a relegation team, though as usual he'll be goal dependent. Origi is also pretty goal dependent, but he does have three crosses and a chance created over his last two starts while playing more on the wing. For some reason, Nuno Espirito Santo has shown a liking to Origi and that could mean continued starts.

David Datro Fofana (23 percent): Fofana scored 21.5 points against West Ham with a cracking goal from outside the box doing the heavy lifting. He's started five straight contests and has scored at least seven points in three of them. A home matchup against Brentford isn't one to fear and Fofana is a reliable provider at striker unless Burnley are facing a top side.