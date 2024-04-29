Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 36

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Thomas Kaminski (14-percent rostered): It's been a while since Kaminsky has exceeded 10 Fantrax points, meaning using him as a streamer has a lack of upside. That said, he gets one of the best matchups in the league at the weekend, as Everton come to town bringing with them the second-lowest goal total, averaging just over one goal per match. Despite their poor goalscoring record, Everton are middle of the pack in terms of shots on goal, meaning Kaminski could be in line for a few extra saves.

DEFENDERS

Takehiro Tomiyasu (16 percent): Tomiyasu has started back-to-back matches at left-back, scoring no points during Sunday's 3-2 win over Spurs and 13.25 points in the 5-0 thrashing of Chelsea. If Tomiyasu continues to start, he is worth an add this week at home against Bournemouth. When healthy, he's the preferred option over both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior, though his starting role is far from guaranteed.

Valentin Barco (3 percent): Like Tomiyasu, Barco has started back-to-back matches, totaling 13 crosses and two chances created while playing the entirety of each of Brighton's past two fixtures. Barco was one to watch after joining Brighton in January, but he hasn't received consistent playing time until this last week due to the season-ending injury to Pervis Estupinan. There's certainly upside with Barco, as he's also stealing some set pieces from Pascal Gross.

MIDFIELDERS

Jacob Murphy (28 percent): Murphy remains widely available on Fantrax, as he continues to start and with Valentino Livramento healthy, he's playing in the front three again. He provided an assist with four chances created and six crosses during Saturday's 5-1 win over Sheffield United in a 19.5-point performance. He should be rostered in more leagues and with a double gameweek on the horizon, now is the time to get ahead of the curve and pick him up.

Christian Eriksen (29 percent): After not making an appearance since February, Eriksen has started back-to-back matches, scoring a respectable 10.5 points against Burnley despite not having a goal or an assist. Although he's played in a deeper role in both matches, Eriksen has provided attacking output with three shots, three crosses and five chances created. He's worth a flier if he continues to start, though a Monday matchup means you may need a backup option ready in case he doesn't against Crystal Palace.

FORWARDS

Morgan Rogers (13 percent): Rogers only went up three percent after last week's article and those numbers should improve, as he provided another double-digit effort which included a goal during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Rogers is consistently starting and putting up points, and is readily available at a position that doesn't have many options on the waiver wire. Aston Villa have a difficult end to the season with away trips against Brighton and Crystal Palace on either side of a home match against Liverpool in their last three fixtures. Even then, Villa have rarely been held scoreless this season.

Enes Unal (one percent): Unal started for the first time at the weekend and rewarded his selection by scoring a goal and providing an assist amidst four shots, a chance created and two crosses, scoring 21.5 Fantrax points. He hasn't gotten much action since joining Bournemouth in January, but he could continue to start moving forward due to an array of injuries for the Cherries in their attack.